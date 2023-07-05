Nomophobia, The Fear Of Not Having Your Phone Nearby, Is Rising Across The World

It's weird to think of a time before mobile phones. A time when we couldn't be contactable 24/7, look up all the information in the world and doom scroll for hours.

Nowadays, it is commonplace to have a tiny black screen constantly in our pockets or by our beds as we sleep. This little computer lives by our sides constantly, and most of us can't live without it.

If you are someone who panics when your phone is not nearby, always checks they have it before they leave the house and breaks into a cold sweat when they don't; you probably have nomophobia.

The term nomophobia (no mobile phone phobia) was coined by the UK post office in 2008; they commissioned YouGov to conduct a survey of 2,168 Brits and found that over 50% of them experienced anxiety when they didn't have a working mobile phone.

A more recent YouGov survey from 2019 found that more young people suffer nomophobia than older people, with 72% of 18-to-24-year-olds having a fear of being without their mobile phones.

As YouGov explains, young people "would worry about the fact that family and friends couldn't reach them, compared to almost half (47%) of those aged 55 and above."

Plus, it's not just about feeling connected; we all use our phones so much, we just don't know what to do without them.

As YouGov goes on to explain, "just under half (45%) of 18 to 24-year-olds say they'd feel 'weird because I would not know what to do' without a phone for a day".

So, do you have nomophobia? It may be time to test it out, go for a walk without your phone or lock your phone in a box for a day. See how you feel… you might experience that long-forgotten about emotion… boredom.