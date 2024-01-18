The Project

Nobody Won Powerball Again So It's Now Worth $150 Million Next Week

Yet again, no Aussies won the mega $100 million Powerball overnight, which means it's now worth $150 million next week.

The Lott has revealed that the draw will become the second-biggest jackpot Australia has ever seen.

"It's undeniable that the idea of winning a slice of the $150 million division one prize will captivate the minds of many Australians this week as anticipation and excitement builds," spokesperson Anna Hobdell said.

"We expect a surge in lottery outlets and online as we approach Thursday night's multimillion-dollar draw, with up to half of Australian adults expected to have an entry into the draw.

"To give an indication of the scale of excitement projected for the upcoming draw, the peak of sales for this week's $100 million Powerball draw was at 5.46pm when Aussies grabbed 7224 entries in a single minute."

