No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

McLaren's Lando Norris has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Aussies early departure from the British-based F1 team.

McLaren's decision to part ways with Aussie Daniel Ricciardo has sparked much discussion within the F1 community, with notable comments coming from teammate Lando Norris and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.  

  

Speaking to reporters at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Norris said he expected more from the honey badger at McLaren.  

  

"I guess I'm surprised because when Daniel came into the team, everyone expected more. I'm sure himself even, he expected more from himself," Norris said on Thursday.  

  

"When you look at it that way, yeah, I'm surprised.  

  

"It's not me having a dig or anything, but when you look at the results... if you want two people to be at the same level then you're not surprised. It's hard to know when to call it, I guess, which is what they've done."  

  

When questioned on whether he had any sympathy for Ricciardo's underwhelming season, there was none from the young British driver.  

  

"I hate to say it, but I would say no," he said.  

  

"People will probably hate me for saying it but it's difficult because I never know if I might encounter that in the future with this car or with a different team or whatever, so I never want to contradict myself going into the future, but I've just got to focus on my driving."  

  

On the other end, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel told reporters that he believes McLaren failed Ricciardo.  

  

"I had the pleasure to race against him and the not-so-pleasurable side of getting beaten by him years ago," he explained.  

  

"I don't know the details, but I guess McLaren failed to extract the potential that he has. I'm sure that ultimately the talent he has and the qualities he has will shine through."  

  

Whatever Ricciardo ends up, it's safe to say the whole country will still be behind him.

