No-Nudity Change Room Policy Baffles Surf Lifesaving Club Members-duplicate-1680251949

Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club has implemented a new 'no-nudity' policy that has baffled swimmers and club members.

Nada Pantle had been using the Terrigal Life Saving Club showers for forty years when she received a letter informing her that she had "breached the no nudity clause".

The letter stated that because the club has a family-friendly environment, "nudity is not acceptable as per the Child Safe Policy."

"Should you continue to ignore the procedures/rules, you will be subject to disciplinary action and/or including the termination of your membership," the letter read.

"Yeah look, it's really disappointing because the policy is implying that we're doing something sexual by getting changed. By showering, getting changed, and getting dressed. There's nothing sexual about that. It's implying that we're doing something wrong. And we're just not," Pantle said.

CEO of Surf Life Saving NSW, Steven Pearce, said, "the issues were a lot of the younger members were feeling uncomfortable and intimidated where they would go in to get changed, and there would be older, more mature gentlemen in there having naked showers."

"And because the club received that complaint, they wanted to do everything possible and measured, I should say to try and address that."

Surf Life Saving Central Coast CEO, Jon Harkness, says that there are plans to renovate the changerooms to add individual cubicles.

Image: Google Maps & Nada Pantle

