No Evidence Anti-Semitic Phrase “Gas The Jews” Was Chanted At Opera House Protest

A police review into a pro-Palestine rally at the Sydney Opera House has found that the offensive anti-Semitic phrase “gas the Jews” was not chanted by the demonstrators.

The rally took place on October 9 in response to the decision to light the Opera House’s sails with the colours of the Israeli flag in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack. 

Edited footage shared by the Australian Jewish Association with news organisations showed protestors chanting the phrase “gas the jews”, with NSW police criticised at the time for not intervening. 

After an extensive investigation, NSW Police said they found no evidence the chant occurred at the rally.

"As a result of independent forensic analysis of audio-video files of the demonstration provided to investigators, police have no evidence that this phrase was used," investigators said in a statement on Friday.

"Police also obtained statements from several individuals who attended the protest indicating they heard the phrase, however, these statements have not attributed the phrase to any specific individual."

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said there were offensive words and phrases used at the protest, but expert forensic analysis showed the statement that was "overwhelmingly used" was "where's the Jews?".

Several protesters at the rally held signs criticising Israel and its government, including descriptions of the nation as a terrorist state.

Detectives continue to ask anyone with information who may not have yet spoken with police to come forward.

Protest organisers Palestine Action Group previously rejected claims "gas the Jews" was uttered at the protest, while attributing a similar comment - "f*** the Jews" - to a tiny fringe of "vile anti-Semitic attendees".

The mostly young teens were quickly condemned and asked to leave, the organisers said, with longstanding pro-Palestinian activists and Arab elders "disgusted and deplored by the action".

Dozens of peaceful pro-Palestine demonstrations have taken place in the months since, with several attended by thousands of people in Melbourne and Sydney.

The Project with AAP.

