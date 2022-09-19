The Project

Nine-Year-Old Golfer In Tears After Hitting Spectacular Hole-In-One

This nine-year-old golfer has done what most can never do, hit a hole-in-one, and it was all caught on video.

Playing at Melbourne’s Northcote Public Golf Course, nine-year-old Patrick Shell was spending the day with his dad playing golf when he hit what could be the best shot of his life.  

  

Using a three-wood, Patrick’s perfect swing flushed the golf ball perfectly onto the green before watching it roll into the hole.  

  

Luckily, Patrick’s dad captured the incredible moment on video.  

  

“Oh that’s nice,” his dad can be heard saying in the vision.  

  

“That’s right at it.  

  

“Get in, get in, get in, get in, get in...”  

  

Both erupted in celebration as the ball trickled in; Patrick was quickly overcome with emotion.  

  

“Well done,” his dad said.  

  

“What a shot! You got a hole in one. That’s a hole in one. That’s amazing”.  

  

The footage quickly gained some traction, with Patrick speaking to 3AW Melbourne about his amazing moment.  

  

“I saw where the ball went, and I saw that it went in the hole,” Patrick said.  

  

“I was playing with my dad. He screamed really loudly.  

  

“We went for a raspberry lemonade (to celebrate)“. 

