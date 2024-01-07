The Project

Nine People Rushed To Hospital With Suspected Drug Overdoses At Melbourne Music Festival

Nine people have been taken to hospital after suffering suspected drug overdoses at a music festival at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne over the weekend.

Eight of the nine were in a critical condition and had been put on breathing tubes after falling unwell on Saturday at the Hardmission festival, Ambulance Victoria director Vanessa Gorman told AAP.

Ms Gorman could not confirm which drugs were consumed but said warm weather and heat created by thousands of people dancing could have affected some of the patients.

They were taken to Sunshine Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, The Austin Hospital, Footscray Hospital and St Vincent's Hospital.

Victoria Police confirmed an investigation was underway into reports people became unwell and had to be taken to hospital while attending the festival.

A spokesperson said officers were not aware of any critical health incidents at the time but were now making inquiries.

