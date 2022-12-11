The Project

Nine People Injured At Christmas Carol Firework Event In Sydney

SafeWork NSW is investigating after nine people were injured at a family Christmas carol event on Sydney's northern beaches when a fire cracker ricocheted into the crowd.

Emergency services were called to Allambie Heights Oval at 9.30pm on Sunday after the fireworks display went horribly wrong.

Police say one of the fireworks shot into the crowd and struck some of the revellers, including three children who were taken to hospital with burns.

Mark Bryant, who was at the community event, says it was frightening and "kids were running everywhere".

"It was pretty scary stuff," he told ABC TV on Monday.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital then transferred to the Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment of burns and a chest injury.

An eight-year-old girl was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with a burned wrist and has since been released, while a 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment to minor burns and has since been released.

Six other people were treated at the scene by NSW Rural Fire Service for minor injuries and left before paramedics and police arrived.

Howard & Sons, which describes itself as "a globally reknowned fireworks and special effects company", was responsible for the display.

Christian Howard says initial investigations indicate there was a manufacturing problem with the firework, rather than human error.

"We haven't had a problem with this product in the past but there have been Roman candles in the past that have malfunctioned," he told ABC TV.

Police have established a crime scene at the oval and SafeWork NSW inspectors are investigating.

