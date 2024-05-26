Nikki Minaj Cancels Concert After Arrest At Amsterdam Airport

The 41-year-old American rapper, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, was due to perform in Manchester on Saturday evening as part of her Pink Friday World Tour.

However, her detention at Amsterdam airport meant the show had to be postponed. Fans were allowed into the venue despite her being in custody in another country but were eventually told the gig was off, her release having come too late to make the event.

"Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," said promoters Live Nation.

Earlier Robert Van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Netherlands military police, said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting "soft drugs." He did not identify the woman or elaborate on the type of drugs in question.

In a series of social media posts on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, Minaj claimed that police said they found drugs in her luggage after items were checked by customs.

She wrote that "they found weed" and her security "already advised them" that items belong to them, and not her. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Minaj also claimed that her bags had been taken by "customs", with someone who looked like he worked for Schiphol Airport saying that the fact she filmed security checks prompted her luggage to be searched again, in a video shared on Instagram.

She also alleged: "They've been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they're waiting on customs."

She late posted: "Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."

Minaj also live-streamed what appeared to be a conversation with an officer, who asked her to get into a van so she could go to a police station.

"I'm not carrying drugs, I'm not going in there," she says in the clip.

She then asks the officer if she is "under arrest" to which the the Dutch policeman replies "yes".

Minaj is told by another policeman that she will get a "lawyer" and to stop filming, and then gets inside the van.

With AAP.