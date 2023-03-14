The Project

Nike Joins Puma In Phasing Out Kangaroo Leather For Football Boots

Nike will join Puma in stopping its use of kangaroo leather for football boots after increasing calls from animal welfare advocates.

Nike confirmed that its Tiempo football boots will now be made with a synthetic material, a “better performance solution” than kangaroo leather.

The leather will also be phased out across all Nike products by the end of the year, the company confirmed.

It comes after German brand Puma announced similar changes last week, also saying the vegan synthetic material was better.

Animal welfare advocates have welcomed the move away from kangaroo leather, describing the killing of kangaroos as "inhumane slaughter".

"This is a big victory," Kangaroos Alive co-founder Mick McIntyre said in a statement.

"We hope this is the start of sustained good news for our kangaroos."

In 2022, it was estimated there were about 30 million kangaroos in Australia.

The federal quota for culling and harvesting the native animal has been set at four million.

With AAP.

