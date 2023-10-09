‘Nightmare’ Job Advert Slammed After Demands Deemed ‘Red Flags’

The listing, shared on Reddit, was for National Rental Inspections and has a list of requirements.

The list of requirements begins with, “People over 40 are encouraged to apply,” which technically avoids the age discrimination laws by explicitly stating that applicants have to be over 40.

The applicant must also “have a car that works 96 per cent of the time, be able to pay to put fuel in it [and] be willing to leave the suburb you live in for work.”

The applicant must also be “Someone who is “willing to listen; while you are talking, you are not listening.

“I know this but it’s my business so you must be willing to listen to me and learn, I know everything already.”

The ad continues: “Be good with people. My clients are very important to me, so it would be nice if you could be nice to them.”

“Be able to alphabet, sentence, punctuate and grammar way better than me, I don’t need to, I have staff…”

Reddit users exploded in the comments, with many concerned about what it would be like to work for the company.

“WTF, is this a joke?” one user said, while another added, “I would definitely not apply, what a huge red flag.”

Another post said the company “sounds like a nightmare to work for.”

Many actually came to the defence of the ad, with one pointing out that the company must “be fed up with idiots in the past, I love this advert.”

“It’s funny, the employer obviously has a sense of humour,” one person wrote, while another said that it was clear that they were “Making any expectations obvious from the start.”

The director of National Rental Inspections, Michael Upensky, told Yahoo Australia that the advertisement actually had a lot of interest, with many saying, “we applied for this job because of your ad.”

"All ads look the same, you've got to look different, and people are sick of being treated like a number.”

Upensky also said that he wants to hire someone “with a sense of humour, because in our business, we’re doing inspections in tenants’ places so we want to get in there, be happy and just treat the tenants with respect and have a bit of a smile and keep it casual.”