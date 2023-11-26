Nightmare For Passengers On Flight After Staff Had To Hold Shut Emergency Door

Social media posts revealed that the staff aboard an American Airlines flight heading to Mexico City from Los Angeles were forced to hold shut the emergency exit door as there was a crack.

Taking to X, one passenger said that her boss had overheard the flight attendants say “that there was a crack in the door and they had to physically hold the door closed while they turned the plane back.”

In a statement, an airline spokesperson told The U.S. Sun said that the plane had landed safely and taxied to the gate, before departing hours later.

"We never want to disrupt our customer's travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience.” The airline did not acknowledge a crack in the door.

The incident comes after American Airlines was slammed after a TikTok video seemed to show staff mishandling wheelchairs.

The video showed a wheelchair flying down the ramp before bouncing over the gate and slamming to the ground.

The caption read, "After I saw them do this and laugh with the first two wheelchairs I had to get it on film. That is not what I'd call 'handling with care' for someone's mobility device."

Many were appalled by the handling of the mobility devices, which can cost wheelchair-users upwards of $US 3,000 ($AU 4,500).

"These chairs cost upwards of $3,000 plus. They aren’t easily replaceable and insurance only covers new chairs every 5 years," one person commented.

"More people need to see this. The right people need to see this @American Airlines," another added.

"As a wheelchair user, seeing this will stop me from ever traveling out of fear this will happen @American Airlines,” another wrote.

The airline released a statement in response to the video. "We recognize how important it is to support the independence of customers with disabilities by ensuring the proper care of mobility devices throughout their journey with us.

"This visual is deeply concerning and we are gathering more details so that we can address them with our team. We will continue to work hard to improve our handling of assistive devices across our network."