The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nicole Kidman’s Co-star Describes Her Workout Routine As ‘Epic’ And ‘Awful’

Nicole Kidman’s Co-star Describes Her Workout Routine As ‘Epic’ And ‘Awful’

Nicole Kidman's co-star Joey King has described the star's fitness routine as 'epic' and 'awful', revealing she struggled to keep up with the actress during an on set workout.

Joey King, 24, revealed she couldn't keep up with Kidman's, 57, intense workout routine in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She taught me the most epic, awful butt workout I've ever learned in my life. It was so intense," King said. 

"I was like, 'I'm a youngster. I can hang. I'm young, and I'm agile' — I thought I could hang, but I couldn't hang." 

King went on to say she still does the workout, which consists of donkey kicks, rainbows, and fire hydrants, because it's "the most effective:"

"You have to keep your leg in the air for, like, twelve years, it's so hard," King told Fallon, adding that she often will text Kidman photos of herself doing the exercises, joking that she should "call an ambulance."

King stars as Kidman's daughter in the new Netflix film A Family Affair, which also stars Zac Efron.

"They're both like so hot," King said of Kidman and Efron. "They're like the fittest people I've ever met, so, I was inspired by them. So I became a bit of a, you know, tubular gym rat on the set."

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing
NEXT STORY

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing
Teen Sensation Sends Spain Through To The Euros Final

Teen Sensation Sends Spain Through To The Euros Final

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score at the European Championship after the 16-year-old netted a stunning goal for Spain in their European Championship semi-final 2-1 victory over France.
Frustrated Bunnings Customer Slams Stores' Dog-Friendly Policy

Frustrated Bunnings Customer Slams Stores' Dog-Friendly Policy

An outraged Bunnings customer has let loose on the hardware stores dog-friendly policy, criticising owners who take their pooches shopping.
Melbourne Cafe Offers 10 Per Cent Discount To Customers Paying Cash

Melbourne Cafe Offers 10 Per Cent Discount To Customers Paying Cash

A Melbourne cafe is offering a 10 per cent discount to customers, but only if they pay in cash.
Shrek 5 In The Works With Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz And Eddie Murphy Returning

Shrek 5 In The Works With Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz And Eddie Murphy Returning

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced that Shrek 5 is officially in the works, confirming that Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will be returning.