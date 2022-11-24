The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Nicole Kidman To Receive Life Achievement Award From American Film Institute

Nicole Kidman To Receive Life Achievement Award From American Film Institute

Australian actor Nicole Kidman will be awarded the American Film Institute's 49th Life Achievement Award, making her the first Australian actor to receive it.

Actor Nicole Kidman will be awarded the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, the US film industry's highest honour.

Australian actor Nicole Kidman will be presented with the prestigious award in a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in June 2023.

She is the first Australian actor to receive the honour, previously given to the likes of Orson Welles, Bette Davis and Alfred Hitchcock.

"Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon," Board of Trustees Chair Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance."

Kidman's breakthrough role was in 1989's Dead Calm, which was quickly followed by Days of Thunder opposite Tom Cruise in 1990. 

Some of her standout performances include Alice Harford in Eyes Wide Shut, Satine in Moulin Rouge, and more recently Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Kidman has been nominated for five Academy Awards, and won an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours in 2003.

She has also won a BAFTA, two Emmys and six Golden Globes.

 

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom
NEXT STORY

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

Advertisement

Related Articles

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

Indian Police Accuse Rats Of Eating 600KG Of Cannabis From Station Storeroom

We’re suggesting they start a ‘joint’ task force to hash out the situation.
Funnel-Web Spiders Numbers Expected To Spike Amid Wet And Humid Conditions

Funnel-Web Spiders Numbers Expected To Spike Amid Wet And Humid Conditions

Not only do Aussies have to worry about more mozzies, but now we've been warned to keep an eye out for funnel-web spiders amid an expected spike in numbers.
Life Stories Of The Deceased Live On Through QR Codes On Their Gravestones

Life Stories Of The Deceased Live On Through QR Codes On Their Gravestones

The stories of those who have died will continue to be told through QR codes placed on gravestones, thanks to a new company in Ireland.
The World’s First ‘Parastronaut’ Has Been Revealed, Making Space History

The World’s First ‘Parastronaut’ Has Been Revealed, Making Space History

Space history has been made by the European Space Agency (ESA), with the first amputee selected in its newest batch of astronauts.
Oxfam Has Revealed 2022’s Naughty & Nice Clothing Retailers

Oxfam Has Revealed 2022’s Naughty & Nice Clothing Retailers

Oxfam has released their annual ‘Naughty & Nice’ list, which shares the retailers with the best and worst treatment and payment of the workers who make their clothes.