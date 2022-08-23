The Project

Nicole Kidman Surprises On The Cover Of Perfect Magazine

Nicole Kidman has appeared on the cover of a magazine, and we assume it's purely to show off her perfectly ripped arms.

In a photo shoot for the third issue of Perfect magazine, which goes on sale on September 1, the Oscar-winning actress cut a noticeably different figure.

It seems all that time in America has finally influenced the Aussie star because she has clearly taken to guns – one on the left arm and one on the right.

The transformation is perhaps all the more impressive when you consider Kidman is a 55-year-old mother of four children.

The Moulin Rouge! actress is pictured on the cover flaunting a form-fitting halter-neck crop top and a miniskirt, and the magazine has given her its 'Perfect Icon' award.

The stunning photos were taken by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin.

The only thing stronger than her arms might be her fringe.

Kidman is gearing up to appear in the blockbuster Aquaman sequel, which hits cinemas in 2023. We can only assume with the strength she is currently portraying that she is playing a shark or submarine.

