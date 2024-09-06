Nicole Kidman Says She Has A ‘Very Normal Life’

The Oscar-winning actress - who is married to music star Keith Urban - has revealed she's looking forward to returning to her family home in Nashville after she finishes promoting The Perfect Couple', her new mystery drama series.

Kidman - who has Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Keith, as well as Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - told Extra: "I have a very normal life.

"I'm right now going, 'Yes, I'll be at the parent-teacher conference tomorrow night.'"

Kidman, 57, stars alongside Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple and she relished the experience of working with the 56-year-old actor.

Nicole said: "I love working with him because he's one of the greats."

The Hollywood star always thought Schreiber was the perfect candidate for the role.

She shared: "I said, 'You got to give me Liev because I got to have a husband, a scene partner, to play with, who's going to be really, really rigorous with the script."

With AAP.