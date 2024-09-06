The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nicole Kidman Says She Has A ‘Very Normal Life’

Nicole Kidman Says She Has A ‘Very Normal Life’

Nicole Kidman has "a very normal life".

The Oscar-winning actress - who is married to music star Keith Urban - has revealed she's looking forward to returning to her family home in Nashville after she finishes promoting The Perfect Couple', her new mystery drama series.

Kidman - who has Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Keith, as well as Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - told Extra: "I have a very normal life.

"I'm right now going, 'Yes, I'll be at the parent-teacher conference tomorrow night.'"

Kidman, 57, stars alongside Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple and she relished the experience of working with the 56-year-old actor.

Nicole said: "I love working with him because he's one of the greats."

The Hollywood star always thought Schreiber was the perfect candidate for the role.

She shared: "I said, 'You got to give me Liev because I got to have a husband, a scene partner, to play with, who's going to be really, really rigorous with the script."

With AAP.

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

    Donald Trump Offers Elon Musk A Job

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by billionaire supporter Elon Musk if he wins the November 5 election.
    Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

    Domestic Violence Services Given Funding Boost

    Frontline and legal services helping women and children experiencing domestic violence won't be given immediate relief as the sector calls for urgent funding.
    Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

    Experts Warn ‘Fridgescaping’ Is Bad For Your Health

    Food safety experts are warning against the Bridgerton-inspired ‘Fridgescaping’ trend sweeping social media, saying it could be putting your health at risk.
    Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

    Benny Blanco Shows Off His Persian Rug-Inspired Pedicure

    Benny Blanco may be best known for producing some of the biggest pop singles of the last decade, but it’s his intricate nail art that’s currently got the internet in a chokehold.
    Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

    Michael Keaton Would Like To Go By A Hybrid Of His Real And Stage Name

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton has said that he would like to go by a combination of his real name and stage name going forward, Michael Keaton Douglas.