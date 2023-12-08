Nick Kyrgios Has Joined OnlyFans To Give Fans An Insight Into His World

Kyrgios shared two photos of himself wearing OnlyFans merchandise, announcing his new foray on the social media platform.

“It just got a whole lot crazier. Join me on Onlyfans! It’s free to subscribe for everyone!” he said.

“Behind the scenes… everything from on court to everyday life! See you all there!”

Speaking about the move, Kyrgios said Only Fans was “revolutionising social media” and it was a “no-brainer” to join.

“They are revolutionising social media, and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

“Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too.

“I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future.

“I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see.

“Of course, there’ll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they’ll get to see all different sides of me.

“Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side – it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!”

Image: Nick Kyrgios/Instagram