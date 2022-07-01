Nick Kyrgios Given Big Fine, Withdraws Special K From Wimbledon Doubles

The tennis player then withdrew from the doubles draw where he was supposed to play alongside good friend and fellow Aussie player Thanasi Kokkinakis.

At the end of a fiery clash against Paul Jubb earlier this week, Kyrgios admitted to spitting in the direction of “disrespectful” spectators who he states had been “disrespecting” him.

He stated he spat, “In the direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes.”

“I would not do that to someone who was supporting me.”

It was revealed on Friday morning that Kyrgios had been fined $AUD14,400.

Fourteen players were included on the fines list released by Wimbledon today for various reasons, but Kyrgios’ punishment was by far the harshest. .