The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed Andy Murray played a major role in helping him during a "dark" mental health crisis.

Kyrgios has spoken candidly at various stages during the last two years about personal struggles, most notably in the Netflix series Break Point.

But in an interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, the 28-year-old said Murray, the three-time major winner, took an active interest in helping turn his life around.

"Andy was always a big supporter of me," Kyrgios said on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week.

"As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing.

"He saw it (the self-harm) and he said, 'What's that on your arm?' It was pretty bad at that stage.

"I'd be in the locker room and people would be able to see my self-harm. So I could only imagine what people would think when they were actually versing me on the tennis court.

"They're like, 'Wow, this guy's mentally in a storm at the moment and he's still trying to play'.

"I won tournaments on the professional tour (but was still) drinking every night, self-harming, burning things on my arm, cutting myself for fun.

"It became an addiction of pain. I hated myself. I hated waking up and being Nick Kyrgios."

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist remains sidelined with knee and wrist issues and seems unlikely to take part in January's Australian Open for a second straight year.

With AAP.

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final
NEXT STORY

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Wounded Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson kicked two last-quarter goals to help deliver the Lions a stunning 17-point AFLW grand final victory over North Melbourne.
    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Residents of a seaside NSW town have been left stunned by the local council’s attempt at decorating the Christmas tree.
    Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

    Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

    Experts predict that Australia is fast approaching a cashless society.
    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    A world-first Bluey attraction site is opening up in Queensland, so you can live out the iconic children’s show in real life.
    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    New data has revealed that Tokyo is the number one destination for jet-setting Aussies looking for a holiday over the summer break.