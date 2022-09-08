Nick Kyrgios Cops Biggest Fine Of US Open After Quarter-Final Loss

It was a thriller of a quarter-final between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov, the Aussie giving it his all only to fall short in a five-set thriller on Wednesday morning.

After taking out his frustration at the end of the match by smashing two of his rackets, Kyrgios was hit with the biggest fine for the tournament for his behaviour.

Kyrgios was fined US$14,000 (AU$20,755) for his conduct during the quarter-final, taking his total overall fine tally to US$32,500 (AU$48,180).

The Aussie has now copped five separate fines for the tournament, by far the most of any other player.

In the post-match press conference following the defeat, Kyrgios expressed how disappointed he felt as he sought a first grand slam singles title.

“I honestly feel like s**t. I feel like I’ve let so many people down. I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It’s just like you’ve got to start it all again. I have to wait until the Australian Open,” he expressed.

“It’s just devastating. It’s heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win.”