Nick Kyrgios Catapulted To Wimbledon Grand Slam Final As Rafael Nadal Withdraws

The Wimbledon semi-final between Aussie Nick Kyrgios and Spain's Rafael Nadal has seen an unlikely outcome as Nadal withdraws due to injury.

With Nadal withdrawing from Wimbledon with injury, the decision has granted Nick Kyrgios a free path into his first grand slam final.

Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens, suffered an abdominal injury in his quarterfinal victory over American Taylor Fritz.

"I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in abdominal," said the 36-year-old, the holder of a men's record 22 grand slam singles titles.

"I can't imagine winning two matches with this [pain]. For me, the most important thing is happiness rather than the title, even though everyone knows how much effort I put into this as I can't risk being out of the sport for two to three months.

Kyrgios posted a photo of himself and Nadal, wishing the Spaniard a speedy recovery.

For Kyrgios who is seeking to become the first Australian men's singles champion at Wimbledon since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, this provides a clear pathway for his attempt.