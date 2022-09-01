Nick Kyrgios Calls Out Pot-Smoking Spectators During U.S.Open

During the second set of his match against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the Australian tennis player asked the umpire to do something about the pot-smoking spectators.

Cannabis became legalised in New York last year, but Kyrgios is not a fan of it being used at Flushing Meadows due to his asthma.

"People don't know I'm a heavy asthmatic," he said.

"When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in, in between points."

Spanish umpire Jaume Campistol asked fans, "as a courtesy to the players, please refrain from smoking around the court."

Kyrgios was made to play "really risky" tennis in his 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win and also received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct in a tense affair against a rising talent who was caught the Wimbledon finalist off guard.

"His level today was incredible. I was not expecting an absolute war," Kyrgios said.

"I played some really risky tennis in the fourth set to get through. I was literally hanging by a thread."