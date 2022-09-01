The Project

Nick Kyrgios Calls Out Pot-Smoking Spectators During U.S.Open

Nick Kyrgios is through to the third round of the U.S. Open after another fiery display.

During the second set of his match against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the Australian tennis player asked the umpire to do something about the pot-smoking spectators.

Cannabis became legalised in New York last year, but Kyrgios is not a fan of it being used at Flushing Meadows due to his asthma.

"People don't know I'm a heavy asthmatic," he said.

"When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in, in between points."

Spanish umpire Jaume Campistol asked fans, "as a courtesy to the players, please refrain from smoking around the court."

Kyrgios was made to play "really risky" tennis in his 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win and also received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct in a tense affair against a rising talent who was caught the Wimbledon finalist off guard.

"His level today was incredible. I was not expecting an absolute war," Kyrgios said.

"I played some really risky tennis in the fourth set to get through. I was literally hanging by a thread."

    A mother has taken to TikTok to share that she has asked her husband to pay for her boob job with the money saved on formula, after breastfeeding two children for two years.
