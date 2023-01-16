The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Nick Kyrgios And Andrew Bogut Hit Back At Backlash Over E-Scooter Ride Without A Helmet

Nick Kyrgios And Andrew Bogut Hit Back At Backlash Over E-Scooter Ride Without A Helmet

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is about to start his Australian Open campaign, but he’s making headlines for an e-scooter ride throughout Melbourne.

A photo of Kyrgios shows him and his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, riding through Melbourne on the e-scooter, both without helmets.

News.com.au published an article about the photo, citing the Victorian road rules that the pair were breaking.Former Australian basketballer, Andrew Bogut, was quick to retweet the story, calling Victoria a “nanny state”.

“Fine him for not taking his OWN safety seriously,” he said.

Bogut, who has been an outspoken critic of the Dan Andrews government, followed it up with four clown face emojis.

Kyrgios joined in, replying, “nah it’s too much now”.

The Australian tennis star kicks off his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday night against Russian Roman Safiullin.

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month
NEXT STORY

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

    Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

    An Aussie mum has shared how her perfect baby name turned into a failure after her daughter was born early.
    It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

    It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

    It's been over two weeks since we all created our resolutions for 2023, and it seems most of us have already given up.
    Shakira Places A Witch Mannequin Facing Her Ex Mother In Law's Home, Creating Family Feud

    Shakira Places A Witch Mannequin Facing Her Ex Mother In Law's Home, Creating Family Feud

    Shakira has reportedly started a new family feud after fuming in her revenge song: 'You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour.'
    At Least 30 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Hope Fades For Finding Survivors

    At Least 30 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Hope Fades For Finding Survivors

    Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro have confirmed 30 people have died and more than 30 have been taken to hospital after an apartment building was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday.
    Mcdonald's Causes A Nationwide Divide As Customers Try To Rename Their New Potato Scallops

    Mcdonald's Causes A Nationwide Divide As Customers Try To Rename Their New Potato Scallops

    McDonald’s new potato menu item has caused a nationwide divide to reignite the state v state battle over potato scallops/cakes/fritters.