Nick Kyrgios And Andrew Bogut Hit Back At Backlash Over E-Scooter Ride Without A Helmet

A photo of Kyrgios shows him and his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, riding through Melbourne on the e-scooter, both without helmets.

News.com.au published an article about the photo, citing the Victorian road rules that the pair were breaking.Former Australian basketballer, Andrew Bogut, was quick to retweet the story, calling Victoria a “nanny state”.

“Fine him for not taking his OWN safety seriously,” he said.

Bogut, who has been an outspoken critic of the Dan Andrews government, followed it up with four clown face emojis.

Kyrgios joined in, replying, “nah it’s too much now”.

The Australian tennis star kicks off his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday night against Russian Roman Safiullin.