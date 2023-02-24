The Project

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

He is known for being controversial on the court and now tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios can add being controversial on podcasts to his resume.

The man ranked number 19 in the world for tennis was a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, a platform with over 4.4 million subscribers.

On the show, he spoke about a wide range of topics, from wanting to retire if he won the Wimbledon final, the craziness of Australian fans, and his outburst at the direction of Ben Stiller. But at the 56-minute mark is when things take a wild turn.

After being warned by the 3 hosts (Logan Paul, Mike Majlak and George Janko) not to say anything too controversial Kyrgios says “I don’t think the pyramids are man-made” with Logan Paul agreeing. (I should point out here that George Janko seemed to know that he wanted no part of this discussion and leaves the recording)

After being pressed on it by Mike Majlak Kyrgios states “There is no way they are. How do they line up in perfect symmetry around the Earth? The doors, they’re pretty big, and we humans don’t need doors as big as those,” prompting Majlak to say “we don’t, but…other species”

The podcast then takes a wild shift with the very next question from Logan Paul being “who is your starting Pokemon?”

Frost/Nixon this interview is not.

And for those playing along, Kyrgios went with Blastoise, the final evolution of Squirtle, which honestly, makes as much sense as the pyramids being built by aliens because the doors are wide.

Image: YouTube @Impaulsive

