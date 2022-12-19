Nick Cannon Says Being A Father Of 11 Is Way Harder Than He Expected

Nick Cannon used to be famous for his film and TV work.

He was also well-known for being married to Mrs Christmas herself - Mariah Carey.

But now the US comedian and TV host is arguably more famous for another reason: he’s fathered 11 kids, with six women - nine of which are under the age of 5.

And with a twelfth bub on the way, it’s clear he’s probably the busiest man in Hollywood - which seems to be causing a bit of a problem.

Recently, he opened up about the difficulty of balancing his career and fatherhood during an episode of the Paramount+ series The Check-up with Dr David Angus.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” the comedian admitted.

He continued, “One ‘cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

And we don’t blame him, with Christmas just around the corner he’ll be close to beating Santa’s record for most children visited in a single night.

The television personality shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon shares sons Golden (5 years old) and Rise (11 weeks old) and daughter Powerful (2 years old), with Brittany Bell.

Abby De La Rosa and Cannon are parents to daughter Beautiful (1 month) and 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

He also shares a 5-month-old son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Last December, Cannon and Alyssa Scott‘s first child, son Zen, tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

While the loss has been tough for the couple, they announced good news just last month revealing on Instagram that they were pregnant with their second child.