NFL Star Damar Hamlin Posts First Picture Since Collapsing During Game

"GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills," he captioned the photo, posted just before the Bills' first game since the incident.

In the most recent health update provided by the Bills on Saturday, the team described Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" while still in critical care.

In a tribute to Hamlin's uniform number, Bills players wore 'Love for Damar 3' T-shirts ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at the Highmark Stadium on Sunday, while Buffalo also had '3' jersey patches stitched on their blue uniforms.

Even the '3' in each 30-yard-line number on the field was outlined in Bills blue, a gesture made at stadiums around the league on the final day of the NFL's regular season.

Prior to kickoff, Bills players gathered at midfield and held three fingers up in the air before the team's public address announcer asked those in attendance, many with signs in support of Hamlin, to cheer for his recovery.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, speaking in a televised interview, said he texted with Hamlin earlier on Sunday, and the player would be tuned in to the game.

"His spirit is so positive, and he is going to be locked in he said to watching the guys today, and we will be thinking of him for sure," McDermott said.

The 24-year-old Hamlin collapsed during a game last Monday in Cincinnati moments after making a tackle and then had to have his heartbeat restored on the field.

Hamlin began to wake up two days later and had his breathing tube removed. He surprised teammates on Friday during a video call in which he said, "love you, boys", flexed his biceps and flashed a heart symbol with his hands.

