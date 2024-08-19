The Project

NFL Fans Stunned By Kiss Cam Proposal Stunt

NFL fans were left stunned by a disastrous proposal at a preseason game over the weekend, questioning whether the moment was scripted.

The couple were caught on the Kiss Cam at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, where the Los Angeles Chargers were hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

The man, a Rams fan, excitedly got down on one knee when the kiss cam panned to him, while his partner, in a Chargers shirt, immediately started shaking her head. 

The woman appeared uncomfortable with the public proposal and refused her partners offer when another woman walked down the stairs behind the couple and split a full serving of nachos on the man.

Footage of the Rams fan getting down on one knee quickly went viral on social media, with many questioning the legitimacy of the proposal. 

Many fans quickly dismissed the stunt as staged and fake, and criticised the couple for their average acting skills. 

The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed the proposal was staged, and brought to life by two game presentation assistants who are not actors. 

The Rams beat the Chargers 13-9, their second consecutive win in the preseason. 

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy
The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

