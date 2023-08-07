Newspoll Shows Support For Voice To Parliament Has Dipped Below 50% In All States

Fresh analysis of a few months worth of News Corp polling suggests if the referendum proposal was held today, it would fail.

The polling shows support for the ‘Yes’ vote sits at 43% nationally, while the ‘No’ vote sits at 46%.

This represents a stark fall since the government unveiled the official wording of the referendum proposal in March.

The ‘No’ camp is leading in Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.

Opposition to the Voice is strongest in Queensland, with 54% saying ‘No’ and 39% saying ‘Yes’.

According to the Newspoll, voting in WA (52% ‘No’) and Tasmania (48% ‘No’) follows a similar pattern.

The Newspoll indicates South Australia supports the Voice with a 48% ‘Yes’ compared to 42% ‘No’ vote.

As does New South Wales, at 45% ‘Yes’ in comparison to 42% ‘No’.

Victorians are split even.

For the ‘Yes’ side to succeed, it needs the majority of the national vote, in a majority of states.

However, despite the headwinds, optimism runs high in the ‘Yes’ camp, with their polling suggesting around a whopping 40% of Australians are still undecided.