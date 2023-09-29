News Presenter Laurence Fox Sacked Over “Demeaning” Comments About Female Journalist

During an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight, 45-year-old Fox said, “Show me a self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that.”

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

Fox is a GB News presenter in a self-titled show where, according to the station, he “tackles the issues of the day with his unique and outgoing style.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the station said that “Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately, and he has been taken off the air.

“We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”

The politician and Reclaim party founder released a video on X apologising to Evans.

He acknowledged that his comments were “demeaning,” but said he believed Evans has a “dislike of men in general” and that he took her comments about men’s mental health during a BBC debate on male suicide “personally”.

“If I was going to be sensible and I could replay it, I would say: ‘Any self-respecting man in 2023 would probably be well advised to avoid a woman who possessed that worldview because she would probably cause him nothing but harm.’

“But what I did say was, you know: ‘I wouldn’t shag that,’ and all that sort of stuff, which is not right. It’s demeaning to her, to Ava, so I’m sorry for demeaning you in that way, however angry I am with you still for doing that, and it demeans me because it’s not representative of who I am.”

Wootton also issued an apology following the incident, saying that he only laughed at Fox’s comments “out of shock.”