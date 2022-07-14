The Project

News Corp Apologises For Plagiarising Viral TikTok10 Quiz

The creator of the viral TikTok10, Miles Glaspole, has accused News Corp of plagiarising questions from his daily quiz.

Taking to Twitter, Glaspole has been comparing the questions asked in his quiz to the questions that appear in the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun’s featured The Quizmaster quizzes.

“Questions that I wrote for my show 6 weeks ago vs today's Daily Tele quiz,” he tweeted on Monday, with a picture comparing the two and showing that all 10 questions had been copied.

“At it again today, no acknowledgement. @theheraldsun any danger?” he tweeted a day later.

Glaspole told The Sydney Morning Herald that while he’s “flattered” they think his questions are worthy of being published, “at the same time … I wouldn’t mind a cheque in the mail”.

“I’ve done all this writing myself. This is all self-penned ... and it’s my research,” he said.

“I put in one or two hours a day writing and then putting together this show, so it does kind of feel like they’re just pinching that for free.”

On Thursday, Glaspole updated followers on the plagiarism, saying News Corp and a third-party company had got in touch.

“(They) apologised for plagiarising these questions, and have taken steps to ensure it won't happen again,” he said.

