Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules

The last thing newlyweds want is an argument. So, rather than argue with each other, this Texas couple started an argument online instead.

Since marrying in 2021, Jaden and Andy have been recording their wedded bliss on TikTok.

But, a video about their relationship set internet tongues wagging after the couple revealed the three rules that they say have helped them sustain a healthy marriage.

And while every couple has rules about their relationship, this couple's rules have gone…to the next level.

First, they've promised to share their GPS location with each other on Life360 so they can track each other 24 hours a day.

Secondly, they share all their passwords, which we'd actually be up for. Cause you know a password shared is a password we don't have to remember.

And finally, they've agreed never to "hang out with the opposite gender alone", which kinda seems like it'll put an end to one-on-one time between Andy and his Mum, so we're pretty sure that one was his idea.

Online, some users hated the rules, questioning why these Texan super-spouses would need such rigorous relationship regulations.

One commenter wondered "if you truly trusted [each] other none of this would be necessary, no?", another calling the rules "Toxic as hell".

But, others leapt to the couple's defence, one supporter saying "that's how it should be, not even as a privacy issue but safety. I have my best friend's location on too."

Another, apparently a marriage therapist, said "I do and agree with all these things".

Still, whatever the internet might say, you gotta admit: this couple rules.