Newly Released Disney Postage Stamps Have Distinct Australian Flare

People love Disney; it is timeless and universal. From the young to the young at heart, Disney's captivating movies, enchanting theme parks, and endearing characters have captured the imaginations of generations.

Now, Australians can experience the enchantment of Disney through a unique stamp collection!

Australia Post has introduced a set of stamps showcasing beloved Disney characters with a delightful Australian flair.

You'll find Nemo alongside the Sydney Harbor Bridge, Ariel amidst the splendours of the Great Barrier Reef, Kanga and Roo at the Red Centre, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse strolling the Great Ocean Road, cuddling a koala.

General Manager of Retail Catriona Noble said Australia Post was excited by the collaboration.

"We're delighted to celebrate our favourite Disney characters with a touch of Aussie flair in this latest commemorative stamp collection,"

"Disney's official 100-year celebration is on 16 October, and we hope all Australians find their inner child and celebrate their favourite characters for this special occasion."

If you're eager to make a wish upon a star and send a letter, make your way to Australia Post and pick up a selection of these enchanting stamps.