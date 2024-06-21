The Project

Newly-Crowned World's Tallest Dog Is A Huge Scaredy Cat

Kevin, the Great Dane, has been crowned the new world's tallest dog in the world, and it turns out he's a big scaredy cat!

The big boy claimed the record title after measuring in at 0.97 metres (3ft 2in) from his feet to his withers, the tallest point of his shoulders, which is the average height of a three-year-old child.

Previous title holder, fellow Great Dane, Zeus, tragically died, aged only three.

Kevin, who was named after the main character in Home Alone, has been described as a gentle giant, his owner Tracy says.

Despite his enormous size, little Kevin is a big scaredy cat! He is most scared of the vacuum cleaner. He was even scared of the measuring tape used to record his official attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.

"He is terrified of the vacuum. He won't let it come within 6 ft of him! He will jump and run to get away from it," Tracy told Guinness World Records.

"I don't think he's aware he is as big as he is. He's continuously trying to squeeze into small beds and sit on top of us, and do everything that the smaller dogs do."

Kevin also loves a sit or a good lie down. "Kevin's favourite activity is probably taking naps. Holding the couch down is his favourite pastime, I think."

"To officially have Kevin as the world's tallest dog is really exciting for our family," Tracy added.

"It's funny because as a puppy, we just kept thinking, 'He just keeps growing and growing.'

"'He's the tallest dog I've ever seen', and to actually have that distinction is really exciting for the family."

