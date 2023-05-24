The Project

Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

Uber drivers have crowned Newcastle as the most polite metro city for the second year in a row, but how does the rest of the country fare?

Ride-Share company Uber has once again released their Aussie rider rankings, revealing which 'metro' city has the best and worst passengers.

Newcastle, NSW, topped the list as the best-mannered metro city in the country with an average rider rating of 4.89, once again taking the crown for the second year in a row.

The Novocastrians narrowly beat out those in Cairns, QLD, which also scored a 4.89 on the rider rating, but with fewer reviews, landed in the second spot.

Bad news for those in Melbourne (4.80) and Perth (4.79), however, as the two cities finished as the least polite passengers, scoring well below the national average of 4.82.

Average Rider Rating in Metro Areas:

  1. Newcastle, NSW - 4.89
  2. Cairns, QLD - 4.89
  3. Wollongong, NSW - 4.88
  4. Gold Coast, QLD - 4.87
  5. Sunshine Coast, QLD - 4.86
  6. Darwin, NT - 4.84
  7. Hobart, TAS - 4.84
  8. Sydney, NSW - 4.83
  9. Geelong, VIC - 4.83
  10. Adelaide, SA - 4.82
  11. Launceston, TAS - 4.82
  12. Brisbane, QLD - 4.82
  13. Canberra, ACT - 4.81
  14. Melbourne, VIC - 4.80
  15. Perth, WA - 4.79
Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

