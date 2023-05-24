Newcastle Voted Uber's Best-Mannered City In Australia

Ride-Share company Uber has once again released their Aussie rider rankings, revealing which 'metro' city has the best and worst passengers.

Newcastle, NSW, topped the list as the best-mannered metro city in the country with an average rider rating of 4.89, once again taking the crown for the second year in a row.

The Novocastrians narrowly beat out those in Cairns, QLD, which also scored a 4.89 on the rider rating, but with fewer reviews, landed in the second spot.

Bad news for those in Melbourne (4.80) and Perth (4.79), however, as the two cities finished as the least polite passengers, scoring well below the national average of 4.82.

Average Rider Rating in Metro Areas: