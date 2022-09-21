New Zealand's Taupo Volcano Has Alert Level Raised For The First Time

The volcano was responsible for the world's largest eruption in 5000 years when it erupted 1,800 years ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, Geological agency GeoNet said for the first time they have raised the Taupo volcanic alert to Level 1.

The alert system has six levels, with 0 being the lowest.

GeoNet warned an eruption could occur at any level, and levels may not occur in sequence.

However, the chances of an eruption are still low.

"Although this is the first time we have raised the VAL to 1, this is not the first volcanic unrest at Taupo," it said.

"There have been 17 previous episodes of unrest over the past 150 years.

"None of these episodes, or the many other episodes which would have occurred over the past 1800 years before written records were kept, ended in an eruption."