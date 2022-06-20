The Project

New Zealand’s Sky Lit Up By Mysterious Blue Spiral

The sky above New Zealand’s South Island delivered a rare treat on Sunday night, when blue spirals appeared.

Stargazers were left mystified when the spiral appeared at around 7.30pm.

Social media was flooded with images of the spiral, with many questioning what it was.

While spectacular, it is believed the spirals were man made, according to the New Plymouth Astronomical Society.

The Society explained they were probably formed by a SpaceX rocket dumping fuel during a launch.

"Similar effects have been seen before and SpaceX's Globalstar 2 FM15 was likely to have passed New Zealand around that time," the society said.

SpaceX launched a Globalstar communications satellite into orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.

It is the company’s third Falcon 9 rocket launch in 36 hours, king it the fastest sequence of three missions by any commercial company in history.

