New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

June Armstrong, 77, bought a muffin and a gluten-free chicken and lettuce sandwich at Christchurch Airport before an early morning flight to Brisbane to visit family.

Armstrong ate part of the muffin and packed the sealed sandwich in her bag, forgetting all about the food after falling asleep on her flight.

When filling out her customs declaration form, June did not remember the travel snack she had packed in her bag.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, June said “I just clearly forgot. I am very forgetful, but not forgetful enough to be diagnosed with dementia.”

When June went through border control, she was confronted by biosecurity officers who dug through her backpack.

“I said, ‘Oh, I forgot about that, I’m sorry. Could you throw it away for me?’. He just kept going through my bag,” June recalled.

The officer told her that the omission of the sandwich equated to “Twelve points, 3300″.

“I was just sobbing and said, ‘$3300 for a little sandwich?’” she said.

A pensioner, June was deeply distressed by the size of the fine and attempted to appeal the decision.

June ended up paying the fine before the deadline, coming to a fee of NZ$3700.