New Zealand Town Kept Awake By Celine Dion 'Music Battle'

According to The SpinOff, the residents of Porirua have been tormented by groups blasting Dion's music from sirens on their cars.

Dion has become the go-to music of choice because her ballads offer the clearest music, meaning it can be turned up louder.

"Celine Dion is popular because it's such a clear song - so we try to use music that has high treble, is clear and not much bass," Paul Lesoa, one of the founders of the Siren Battles, told TheSpinOff.

The rules for the competitions mean cars can have between seven and 10 sirens attached to their car.

According to Lesoa, it can take weeks to prepare for the competitions as teams source sirens and attachment pieces.

"We just love music, we love dancing, and doing this is better than night clubbing or drinking in a bar in the city, where there's fights etc," Lesoa said.

But locals have started a petition to stop the 2 am music battle.

One signatory to the petition said, "sleep is a basic human right", while another said she enjoyed listening to Dion "in the comfort of my lounge and at my volume, I do not enjoy hearing fragments of it stopping and starting at any time between 7pm and 2am".

Mayor Anne Barker told Radio New Zealand she was "sick to death" of the battles, after the council had previously reached an agreement with the groups to have the battles in industrial area, however they have moved back residential areas.