New Zealand Schools Ban Crocs As They’re Causing Issues Between Students

Schools in New Zealand have banned students from wearing Crocs and Jibbitz accessories because they’ve been causing “issues” among students.

In a letter to parents, Woodlands Park School in West Auckland told parents the shoes and accessories had been causing “unnecessary worry and distraction”.

“As you may be aware, Jibbitz are small charms that attach to Crocs shoes. These are immensely popular at school and, unfortunately, have started to cause a few issues,” Stuff.co.nz reported the letter saying.

“Jibbitz are small and easily misplaced. This has led to instances where students are losing their Jibbitz during school hours, causing unnecessary worry and distraction.”

Students have also been trading Jibbitz during class and lunch breaks, and this has resulted in “disagreements” between students.

“While we encourage positive social interactions, trading activities can be disruptive and may result in misunderstandings or disagreements among students,” the letter said.

“With the popularity of Jibbitz, it has become challenging for children to differentiate between their own items and those of their peers. This has caused confusion and occasional disputes over ownership.”

The Wanaka Primary School on the South Island has banned the shoes, saying they are a “hazard”.

“They are not safe to be worn at school, as they are a hazard with phys-ed and in children's ability to run and be mobile safely. They often do not fit well and are clumsy,” a letter to parents said.

