New Zealand Requests Disaster Aid From Australia

New Zealand has requested help after the death toll from the nation's worst storm in decades rose to five.

A state of emergency was declared after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country and flash floods displaced more than 10,000 people.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake also struck near Wellington, compounding the disaster.

Australian bureaucrats revealed New Zealand formally requested aid on Thursday morning.

The deputy head of the foreign affairs department's Pacific office said emergency management teams from both nations had been working hand in glove over the last few days to scope possible support.

"We set up yesterday a national management co-ordination function to be able to respond very quickly when the request came through and we will certainly do that," Elizabeth Peak told senators on Thursday.

AAP with The Project.

