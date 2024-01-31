New Zealand Releases A List Of Banned Baby Names

According to the Registrar-General, names that are also official titles or ranks, or names that sound like one, are most likely to be blocked from use, Stuff.co.nz reported.

‘Prince’ was the name the country’s Department of Internal Affairs declined the most last year, with five rejections. Parents tried to spell it other ways, such as ‘Prynce’ or ‘Pryncè’, but they too were nay-sayed.

King was, as usual near the top of the list, as well as other title-related names such as Bishop, King, Major, Royal, Messiah, Princess, Royale, and Sovereign.

Australia has similar rules around naming babies, with official titles and ranks also banned here.