New Zealand Pilot Taken Hostage By Pro-Independence Group In Indonesia's Papua Region

A New Zealand pilot has been taken hostage by separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region, a pro-independence group says.

A police spokesman in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo, said authorities were investigating the incident, with police and military personnel sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

"We cannot send many personnel there because Nduga is a difficult area to reach. We can only go there by plane," he said on Tuesday.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement seen by Reuters, saying the pilot would not be released until the Indonesian government acknowledged the independence of West Papua - which refers to the western side of New Guinea island.

TPNPB said the small commercial plane had been set alight when it landed in the remote highland area, however, it is unclear if the five passengers have also been taken hostage.

A military spokesman in Papua, Herman Taryaman, said the pilot had been identified as Captain Philip Merthens.

The TPNPB made no mention of the passengers but said this was the second time the group had taken a hostage. The first incident was in 1996.

The New Zealand embassy in Jakarta and the Indonesian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesia's easternmost provinces have been wracked with a low-level battle for independence since the resource-rich region was controversially brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the United Nations in 1969.

AAP with The Project.

