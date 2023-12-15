New Zealand Overtakes Bali As Australia’s Favourite Holiday Destination

Of the survey participants, 17 per cent of Aussies were planning to holiday in New Zealand, 16 per cent are headed to Europe, 10 per cent are travelling to Japan, and just 4 per cent will be visiting Indonesia.

There has been an increase in Australians planning to travel internationally, jumping from 6.5 per cent to 14 per cent this year.

When it comes to holidaying at home, there is an increase in Australians travelling interstate, jumping from 18 to 26 per cent since last summer, and the Gold Coast is proving to be the most popular local destination.

The survey also found that 75 per cent of people will be travelling for a holiday this Summer, with airports preparing for their busiest period since the pandemic.