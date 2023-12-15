The Project

New Zealand Overtakes Bali As Australia’s Favourite Holiday Destination

A new survey from Tourism and Transport Forum Australia has found that Bali is no longer Australia’s preferred holiday spot, with New Zealand now the favourite Summer holiday destination.

Of the survey participants, 17 per cent of Aussies were planning to holiday in New Zealand, 16 per cent are headed to Europe, 10 per cent are travelling to Japan, and just 4 per cent will be visiting Indonesia.

There has been an increase in Australians planning to travel internationally, jumping from 6.5 per cent to 14 per cent this year. 

When it comes to holidaying at home, there is an increase in Australians travelling interstate, jumping from 18 to 26 per cent since last summer, and the Gold Coast is proving to be the most popular local destination. 

The survey also found that 75 per cent of people will be travelling for a holiday this Summer, with airports preparing for their busiest period since the pandemic.

Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People
Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

    A survey of cat owners has revealed that 94% of furry felines will instinctively play fetch without needing to be taught or trained, and most prefer to set their own rules, such as only playing with specific people.
    Bad news for anyone planning for a big night tonight: according to expert data, December 15 is the most sexless day of the year.
    The Basnayake family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, driving through a national park when they were met by a hungry elephant who ransacked their vehicle in search of food.
    A man in Japan has well and truly killed a cockroach in his home after he accidentally burnt it down.
    Streaming platform Twitch has announced changes to its rules around nudity and sexual content.