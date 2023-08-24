The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Zealand MP Says The Nation Should Consider Joining Australia As One Country

New Zealand MP Says The Nation Should Consider Joining Australia As One Country

A Kiwi MP has suggested that the nation should think about becoming an Australian state.

Jamie Strange, Labour’s outgoing Hamilton East MP, has urged New Zealand to reconsider membership in Australia, citing economic and cost-saving benefits.

During the final block of the NZ parliamentary term in August, legislators have been offering free and frank advice to their colleagues during their valedictory speeches.

While some have called for greater bipartisanship, saying Kiwis should wake up to security threats, Strange’s speech included a rather strange opinion. 

“Every time I visit Australia, I often ponder the thought, ‘Will we ever become one country, Australia and New Zealand?,” Strange said.

“My personal view – and it’s only a personal view – is that New Zealanders shouldn’t rule that out.”

“There would certainly be economic benefits, economies of scale in the private and public sector, opening Aldi stores on our shores.”

“In fact, technically, the option remains open for New Zealand to join Australia under their constitution.”

Despite making the claim, Strange did see one issue with his idea.

“The main problem I foresee, though is: how do we integrate the Australian cricket team? But we conquered Everest, so you never know,” Strange said.

The MP ended his speech celebrating six years as an MP by reciting the New Zealand national anthem, including completing all five verses in over two minutes.

Strange was one of 17 MPs who gave valedictory speeches this month, known as a privilege offered to retiring MPs where convention allows them to speak more freely than they would normally do during their political tenures.

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning
NEXT STORY

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Advertisement

Related Articles

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Bradbury leapt to fame when he won Australia's first Winter Olympics gold medal back in 2002.
Woman Realizes The Bar Of 'Soap' She's Been Using Is Actually Cheese

Woman Realizes The Bar Of 'Soap' She's Been Using Is Actually Cheese

Miley had spent days washing her hands with what she believed to be a bar of soap. Only to come to the embarrassing realization that it was a block of cheese.
Rolling Stones Appear To Announce New Album In Local Newspaper Advert

Rolling Stones Appear To Announce New Album In Local Newspaper Advert

Good news for people waiting for a new Rolling Stones album - which is presumably everyone over the age of 70 - you can expect one in September.
Rare Copy Of Harry Potter Book Set To Fetch $20,000 At Auction

Rare Copy Of Harry Potter Book Set To Fetch $20,000 At Auction

A rare copy of a Harry Potter book could be about to fetch up to $20,000 at auction.
Government Expects Grocery Prices To Begin To Drop In Coming Months

Government Expects Grocery Prices To Begin To Drop In Coming Months

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher hopes supermarket giants will start to lower the price of groceries for customers as production costs drop.