New Zealand MP Says The Nation Should Consider Joining Australia As One Country

Jamie Strange, Labour’s outgoing Hamilton East MP, has urged New Zealand to reconsider membership in Australia, citing economic and cost-saving benefits.

During the final block of the NZ parliamentary term in August, legislators have been offering free and frank advice to their colleagues during their valedictory speeches.

While some have called for greater bipartisanship, saying Kiwis should wake up to security threats, Strange’s speech included a rather strange opinion.

“Every time I visit Australia, I often ponder the thought, ‘Will we ever become one country, Australia and New Zealand?,” Strange said.

“My personal view – and it’s only a personal view – is that New Zealanders shouldn’t rule that out.”

“There would certainly be economic benefits, economies of scale in the private and public sector, opening Aldi stores on our shores.”

“In fact, technically, the option remains open for New Zealand to join Australia under their constitution.”

Despite making the claim, Strange did see one issue with his idea.

“The main problem I foresee, though is: how do we integrate the Australian cricket team? But we conquered Everest, so you never know,” Strange said.

The MP ended his speech celebrating six years as an MP by reciting the New Zealand national anthem, including completing all five verses in over two minutes.

Strange was one of 17 MPs who gave valedictory speeches this month, known as a privilege offered to retiring MPs where convention allows them to speak more freely than they would normally do during their political tenures.