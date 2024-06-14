New Zealand Journalist Booted From Cafe After Just One Hour

Story says he had only been sitting at the cafe for an hour as he worked on his laptop when he was asked by the staffer if he would like any additional food or drink.

When Story declined, he claims he was told by the staff member “to move on” as they were “mindful of other paying customers”.

To add insult to injury, Story said that there were other tables available at the time of his expulsion.

After writing an article detailing his experience, and reaching out to the owner of the cafe, Story has since been banned from entering “any of her Hawke’s Bay establishments”.

The story of Story and his interrupted brioche has sparked a heated online debate about the acceptable length of stay for cafe-goers.

“If [customers] continue spending over the time then it’s okay” Prue Barton, owner of neighbouring cafe, Mister D, told Mark Story “But if it’s just ‘rent a chair’ then it’s not fair as it is diminishing seating for other customers”.

The hot-button issue even made its way to New Zealand’s AM Show, where host Nicky Styris made her feelings quite clear: “You’re not paying rent for that to be your work office”.

Despite the surmounting discourse surrounding his banishment, Story writes that he’d love to get back in the good books of the cafe.

“I love that place. Should my expulsion ever expire, I’d happily recouple” he writes.