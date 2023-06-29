The Project

New Zealand Is On The Hunt To Eradicate Every Rat In The Country To Save Local Wildlife

An organisation in New Zealand is on the hunt for every single rat in the country in an effort to exterminate them all.

Predator Free Miramar (PFM) and the government is hoping to rid the country of all the predators threatening local wildlife by 2050, the BBC reported.

PFM is a volunteer-run organisation that has 58 trapping groups across the Miramar Peninsula, and its aim is to eradicate not just rats but also every “possum, stoat and weasel” from the Wellington area.

The largest-ever island to eradicate all rats in South Georgia, which is a 170 kilometre-long territory in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Despite New Zealand being larger than the U.K., authorities are confident the feat can be achieved by the target date.

PFM is partly supported by Predator Free 2050 LTD, a public body set up to utilise government and private money into eradication programs.

