New Zealand Holds Supermarket Checkout Operator Competition

On Saturday in North Auckland, a heat was held for the Checkout Operator of the Year, and it was a florescent lit thing of beauty.

Every year Foodstuffs NZ host the Checkout Operator of the Year, in a 74-year-old institution and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Imagine a stage in front of an audience with five checkout tills on it. Behind each one stands a checker with two judges assigned to the till: one judge serving as a customer and another reviewing tidy appearance and whether you’ve sorted the soaps and detergents away from the other foodstuffs.

News outlet Stuff reported the checker must make their way through thirty household grocery items (one of which is incorrect so they will have to manually enter the product into the till) while still providing excellent customer service.

Receiving points on how they went and potentially losing points for mistakes such as an incorrect total. By the time the final round of entrants are put together, all have perfect scores, which is when it comes down to their speed on the till.

In the Auckland North heats, Deven Sukha took home first place, however the winner of the competition will be determined by a mystery shopper in the coming weeks. So best stay on your toes, checkers.