New Zealand Declare US Extremist Group, Proud Boys, A Terrorist Organisation

This declaration now makes it illegal for residents in New Zealand to support or fund the group as the nation deals with the potential spread of right-wing extremism.

The US group is not known to be active in the country, but the nation has become more attuned to threats from the far right after the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019, where 51 Muslim worshippers were killed.

The Proud Boys' role in the January 6 Capitol riots, as well as their hyper-nationalism and violent messaging, contributed to the decision, New Zealand police said in a document published this week.

While the document said that while several other militia groups were involved in the riots, it was the Proud Boys who incited the crowd, led rioters to areas where they could break into the building, and coordinated attacks on police.

NZ police also classified the group as practicing crypto fascism, meaning they attempt to hide their true beliefs from "normal people" and law enforcement to appeal to a wider group of Americans.

An example of this given by New Zealand police was the organisations' appointment of Henry Tarrio, who identifies as Afro-Cuban, as chairman of the group.

"Having a non-white Chairman is commonly used by the APB [American Proud Boys] as a foil against accusations of white supremacy," the police said.

New Zealand Police Minister Chris Hipkins was asked if the Proud Boys weren't better known for protest actions rather than extreme violence.

"Well, violent protests attempting to overthrow the government, clearly there is evidence of that," he said.

New Zealand is not the first nation to label the Proud Boys as a terrorist group, with officials in Canada designating the group in the same category.