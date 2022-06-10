The Project

New Zealand Could Become The First Country To Tax Cow Burps To Curb Gas Emissions

In a world-first plan, livestock gas emissions could have their own tax.

With cows being responsible for around 40% of planet-warming gases globally, New Zealand has announced it's about time that they pay for their emissions.   

New Zealand announced plans to tax livestock as a way to help curb the country's gas emissions. UC Davis scientist Ermias Kebreab who has studied the greenhouse gas contributions of animals, said, "Most of the gas is formed in their stomach, so in their guts, particularly in the first chamber. And so they belch it out."  

With New Zealand having seven times more cows and sheep than people, the country's government released a draft plan to have farmers pay for their animals' emissions, starting in 2025.  

The recommendations stem from He Waka Eke Noa — a collaboration between the government and the primary sector.  

The group recommended the government "introduce a farm-level split-gas levy on agricultural emissions with built-in incentives to reduce emissions and sequester carbon."  

James Shaw, New Zealand's climate change minister, told Reuters "There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that.''  

A final decision on New Zealand's plan is expected by the end of the year. 

