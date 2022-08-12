The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

It seems nothing can get New Yorkers to bat an eyelid these days.

In a busy Manhattan subway station on Thursday morning, a man in nothing more than a pair of socks walked amongst commuters and caused minimal disruption. 

Look, we’ve all been running late and left the house without something important, but this man took it to a whole new level, not to mention the body confidence...

I took the bins out one day with a shirt on and I felt like the world was staring at me and judging. This man left it all out and must have walked by thousands of people, although granted, not one of them seemed to care.

One person did take notice of the man, a police officer out of uniform - (don’t worry, he had other clothes on instead) who took the man to Bellevue Hospital for an examination and hopefully a gown.

Photos: William Farrington via NY Post

Charles praises young's COVID resilience
NEXT STORY

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Charles praises young's COVID resilience

    Charles praises young's COVID resilience

    The Prince of Wales has praised the "resilience" of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.
    Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

    Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

    Jenny has gone hard on the revenge!
    Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

    Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

    Brazilian woman is arrested for scamming her mum out of millions of dollars worth of paintings and jewellery
    Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

    Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

    The video on TikTok showing the walkout has amassed over venti million views, as workers at the store claim the employee, who had been there for more than 13 years, was unfairly dismissed.
    Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

    Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

    Multiple Melbourne dog shelters are facing a significant adoption slump, with two homes stating they are experiencing more overcrowding than they've seen in a decade.