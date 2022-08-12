New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

In a busy Manhattan subway station on Thursday morning, a man in nothing more than a pair of socks walked amongst commuters and caused minimal disruption.

Look, we’ve all been running late and left the house without something important, but this man took it to a whole new level, not to mention the body confidence...

I took the bins out one day with a shirt on and I felt like the world was staring at me and judging. This man left it all out and must have walked by thousands of people, although granted, not one of them seemed to care.

One person did take notice of the man, a police officer out of uniform - (don’t worry, he had other clothes on instead) who took the man to Bellevue Hospital for an examination and hopefully a gown.

Photos: William Farrington via NY Post